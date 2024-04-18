Severstal offers IT solutions to industry customers

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Severstal presented MES Metallurgy and IPS Production Planning systems during the demo day of the Metallurgy industrial competence center and is ready to offer them to prospective industry customers, the company said.

"MES Metallurgy and IPS Production Planning combine the experience of the business in the field production planning and management and the expertise of the Severstal’s IT function in developing and supporting heavy industrial systems. We are ready by now to offer both products to potential co-customers from different industries - with the version 1.0 limited functionality for the time being, yet we expect to bring full-fledged solutions to the market in 2025," the company said, citing Severstal IT Director Sergey Dunaev. Each of these products has the approved development roadmap until 2026, he noted.

The company demonstrated the first version of the IPS Production Planning system. This is a modular cross-industrial system helping to create forecasts, optimize chains of supplies and plan sales. The MES Metallurgy system makes it possible to analyze, synchronize and coordinate production output at different sections and stages of a metals company.