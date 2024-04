MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose to 3,454.35 points (+0.01%) and the RTS index reached 1,154.24 points (0%) in the early trading on Thursday.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell to 3,452.39 points (-0.05%) and the RTS index - to 1,153.04 points (-0.11%).

The dollar added 0.07% and reached 94.34 rubles, the euro rose by 0.41% to 100.8 rubles, and the yuan - by 0.18% to 13 rubles.