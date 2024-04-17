Russian industrial producers’ prices up 2.4% in March — statistics

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, prices of Russian industrial goods producers moved up by 2.4% month on month in March 2024, the Russian statistical agency Rosstat reports.

In mining operations, prices gained 13.1% for granite, sandstone and other stones for monuments or constriction, 11.6% for sand-gravel mixtures, 11.1% for ore and concentrates of other nonferrous metals not included in other groups, 10.6% for natural graphite, 10.2% for gold-bearing ore, and 10% for refractory clay. Prices dropped by 19.3% for combustible liquefied and regasified natural gas,

In the processing sector, the rise in prices was noted for oil paraffin (+16.6%), motor gasoline (+16.1%), gasoil (+12.6%), inter-season grade diesel fuel (+11.9%), gaseous hydrocarbons, except natural gas (+11%), stable gas condensate (+10.5%), briquettes, pellets and agglomeration products of brown coal (lignite) (+10.4).

In chemicals production, prices edged up by 26.8% for ethers, organic peroxides, epoxides, acetals and semiacetals and their derivatives, by 25.9% for individual subcontracted services on production of other basic organic chemicals, by 20.6% for toluene, by 13.6% for ethylene glycol (ethanediol), by 12.3% for styrene polymers in primary forms, by 12.1% for products, polishes and mastics for footwear, furniture, vehicles, glass, floor or metal, by 12% for sulfuric acid, by 11.2% for styrene, and by 11% for compounds with ketone functional group and quinone functional group. Prices declined at the same time for rare-earth metals, including scandium and yttrium and mercury (-29.5%), ethylene (-14.%), colophony and resin acids and their derivatives (-10.6%), and liquid chlorine (-10.5%).