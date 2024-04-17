Russian software sales soaring over last four years — Minister

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Sales of Russian software surged by 2.5 times from 2020 to 2024 and climbed to three trillion rubles ($32.1 bln), Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev told reporters.

"The IT industry is the most vigorously developing sector of the Russian economy over the last four years. We increased sales of own products, solutions, and services provided by Russian companies by 2.5 times over the last four years and reached the figure of three trillion rubles," the minister said.

The number of employees in IT companies increased by 1.5 times over four years, Shadaev said. There were many concerns about the human resources potential being exhausted, he noted. "There is the demand but there is also room for growth," he added.