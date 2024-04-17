China, Vietnam to become leaders in terms of tourism flow to Russia in 2024 — association

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the UAE, Qatar and Iran are expected to become leaders in terms of tourist flow to Russia in 2024, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported on its Telegram channel.

"Travel agencies report an increase in organized inbound tourist flow to Russia in 2024. China will be come the leader in terms of tourist flow to Russia this year. Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the UAE, Qatar and Iran are also among leaders of the upcoming tourist season. Travel agencies project good prospects for Thailand, CIS countries," the report said.

Moscow and St. Petersburg account for up to 80% of tours during the summer season, which is the peak tourist season in Russia. Meanwhile foreign tourists go not only to the two largest cities, but also to Baikal, Kazan and Tyumen. Primorye is also attractive for tourists from China and Southeast Asian countries, ATOR Executive Director Maya Lomidze said.

Last up to 80% of foreigners only came with business purposes, while now travel agencies also expect tourists with sightseeing purposes. Growth of the number of foreign tourists is driven by recovery of visa-free travel for tourist groups. Individual tourists also contribute much as they can obtain electronic visas, which are now available for citizens of 55 countries, the association added.