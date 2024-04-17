Russia’s Finance Ministry completes offering of federal loan bonds

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry completed the offering of Issue 26207 fixed coupon income federal loan (OFZ-PD) bonds mature on February 3, 2027 to the amount of 8.944 bln rubles ($96.5 mln) at an auction, the Ministry said.

The weighted average yield of the issue totaled 13.53% per annum. The demand at the auction reached 21.25 bln rubles ($230 mln). The weighted average price of the issue was 88.6862% of the par value.

The Ministry also completed the offering of Issue 26244 fixed coupon income federal loan bonds mature on March 15, 20234 to the amount of 71.169 bln rubles ($769.1 mln). The demand at the auction climbed to 119.993 bln rubles ($1.3 bln). The weighted average price of the issue was 88.5933% of the par value. The weighted average yield stood at 13.8% per annum.