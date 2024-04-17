Household inflation expectations keep falling in April — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian households’ inflation expectations decreased to 11% in April from 11.5% in March, according to files released by the Central Bank.

Annual inflation observed among those who have savings was almost flat at 13.1% in April, according to data based on results of the study ‘Measuring inflation expectations and consumer sentiment on the basis of public surveys" prepared by order of the regulator. Inflation observed among those who have no savings also decreased - from 16.7% per annum in March to 15.7% in April.

Earlier reports said that in February and January households’ inflation expectations amounted to 11.9% and 12.7%, respectively.

The survey was conducted from April 1 to 11 among at least 2,000 respondents over the age of 18 in 105 settlements in 55 regions of Russia.