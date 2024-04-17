Russian authorities expect further economic growth — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian authorities expect continued positive dynamics in the country's economy, Russian president spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, answering a question from TASS.

"I wouldn’t draw such broad conclusions," he commented on the assumption that the improvement in the IMF's forecast for Russia's GDP growth indicates the West's recognition of the futility of anti-Russian sanctions. "The fact is that now the dynamics of the Russian economy are actually developing positively," Peskov explained.

"We hope that this dynamic, maybe not at this level, maybe more modestly, or maybe faster, will continue," Peskov added.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2024 to 3.2%. It was noted that the growth rate of the Russian economy, according to experts, in 2023 and 2024 exceeds the similar figures of the G7 countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia.