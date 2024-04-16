PACE supports use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine

PARIS, April 16. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) supported the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of this consultative agency streamed on the PACE YouTube channel.

The non-binding document stipulates that "assets would be deposited in an international trust fund" and will be used for compensation purposes. PACE also urged both members and non-members of the assembly to assist in the transfer of such assets.

Assets are anticipated to be distributed within the framework of an international compensation mechanism to be established under auspices of the Council of Europe.

The head of the Russian Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said earlier that the Bank of Russia would take relevant measures to protect its interests in case the West uses frozen Russian assets.