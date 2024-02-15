Caspian port of Makhachkala to upgrade three infrastructural facilities by 2026

MAKHACHKALA, February 15. /TASS/. Dagestan’s authorities plan to revamp three infrastructural facilities leading to the Caspian seaport of Makhachkala, Minister of Transport and Road Facilities of the region Dzhambulat Salavov told TASS.

"Federal executive authorities and senior officials of the Republic of Dagestan are paying much attention to issues of Makhachkala port infrastructure development. Plans for 2024-2026 are to focus on upgrading the infrastructure (the access road, the railway connecting track to the marshalling yard of the port, and grain terminal construction," the minister said.

Acceleration of customs procedures will be the main area for development of the Makhachkala commercial seaport, he noted.

"Construction of a new marine border crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation is underway in the territory of the port of Makhachkala. Completion of crossing point construction will enable goods scanning without cargo unloading and the speed of cargo passing will grow significantly," Salavov added.