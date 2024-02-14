Moscow to host First Russian Data Forum in April 2024

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The First Russian Data Forum will be held in Moscow on April 17-18, 2024, the press service of the Digital Economy autonomous NPO told TASS.

"The First Russian Data Forum will be held at the Data Fusion site in spring 2024. The joint venture will be the main technology event of this spring and bring together leading experts, practicing professionals, as well as government and business representatives. The conference will be held in the Lomonosov technology cluster on April 17-18, 2024," the press service said.

Government officials and business community representatives will discuss key areas of data economy development on the event floor. Data market regulation, data protection against leaks, key challenges and barriers to developing the country’s data economy, data ownership and options for achieving a social contract in data turnover will be among the key issues, the press service said. "Among other things, experts will discuss artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, robotic transport, technology education and global practices in data and AI handling," it added.