Imports of Russian liquefied gas to Georgia rises by 39% in January

TBILISI, February 13. /TASS/. The volume of liquefied gas supplied from Russia to Georgia in January increased by 39.2% year-on-year, according to the Georgian Union of Oil Importers.

"In January 2024, imports of liquefied gas amounted to 5,610 tons, which is 1,580 tons, that is, 39.2%, more than the same period last year," the report said. At the same time, 99.8% or 5,600 tons were supplied from Russia.

According to the organization, imports of petroleum bitumen in January decreased by 51% compared to the same period in 2022 and reached 4,700 tons. Most of the bitumen or 51.1% was supplied from Russia, followed by Iraq (46.8%) and Azerbaijan (2.1%).