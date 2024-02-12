Russian Agriculture Ministry suggests increasing grain export quota

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture suggested introducing a separate tariff quota for grain exports from Russia until June 30, 2024 in the amount of four million metric tons.

A relevant draft decree of the Russian government was posted on the federal web portal of draft regulations.

"To establish <...> until June 30, 2024 (inclusive) a separate tariff quota for exporters of wheat and meslin, rye, barley and maize shipped in accordance with the customs export procedure outside the Russian Federation to countries that are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union, in the volume of four mln metric tons," the document reads.

"We believe topping up the volume to be a timely measure," executive board chairman of the Russian Grain Union Eduard Zernin said, as quoted on the Telegram account of the Union.

Exporters are seeing huge demand for grain made in Russia in the global market, Zernin noted. "Record high harvests in recent years and and a surplus of grain make it possible for us to keep the high pace of exports, increasing the global market’s share," he added.

Earlier, the Russian government approved a resolution setting the grain export quota for the country in the amount of 24 mln metric tons from February 15 to June 30, 2024.