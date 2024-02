KAZAN, February 12. /TASS/. Sales of heavy trucks in Russia could be in the range of 100,000 to 110,000 units this year, CEO of truck giant Kamaz told reporters.

"Our [marketing professionals] give a market estimate of 100,000 - 110,000 in 2024," Sergey Kogogin said.

According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, truck sales in Russia surged by 74% to 140,200 in 2023.