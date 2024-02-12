Russian economic growth above global average in 2023, Putin says

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The growth rate of the Russian economy in 2023 turned out to be above the global average and the national GDP gained 3.6%, President Vladimir Putin said when opening the meeting on economic issues.

"Economic growth last year turned out to be above forecasts. Russian GDP had an increase; we estimated at 3.5% until now, while it is 3.6% according to the latest data. This is above the world average rates," Putin said. This indicator is 3% in average globally and the economy of developing countries is growing by 1.5% as an average figure, he noted.

Achieved dynamics is based on internal capabilities of the national economy, the Russian leader stressed. Industrial output edged up by 3.5% over the year, while processing industries gained 7.5%, he added.