Putin suggests discussing plans to strengthen national economy

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested discussing further plans to strengthen the national economy.

"Today, as we have agreed, we will discuss the situation evolving in the national economy. We will discuss results of the last year, current trends in key industries and will definitely talk about further plan of strengthening the industry, the financial sphere, foreign trade and economy on the whole, and I suggest focusing on the near-term tasks and on working over the long term by 2030," the head of state said when opening the meeting on economic issues.

The national GDP added 3.6% in 2023, the President noted.