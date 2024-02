MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Dollar and euro rates at the Moscow Exchange have demonstrated strong growth and then roll back, according to market data.

The dollar surged to 93.53 rubles (+2.95%) and then dropped to 90.81 rubles (-0.04%). The euro reached 98.58 rubles initially (+0.68%) and then declined to 97.77 rubles (down 0.15%).

Later on, the dollar stood at 90.82 rubles, down 0.03%. The euro was traded at 97.81 rubles, minus 0.1%. The yuan dropped by 0.09% to 12.544 rubles.