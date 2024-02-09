Russia, China to implement joint projects in chemical industry — envoy

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia sees huge prospects in cooperation with China in the chemical industry and trade in fertilizers, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov said.

"Apart from energy there are other sectors where I see huge prospects, those being the chemical industry, production of the paper industry, fertilizers, various types of metals and ore," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"I would also mention export of Russian food as the most promising [area for cooperation - TASS]," the diplomat added.