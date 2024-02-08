Russian Finance Ministry to offer extra bonds for higher liquidity

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry will offer additional issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds with a fixed-rate yield in the amount of 100 bln rubles ($1.1 bln) to boost the liquidity of short-term issues of sovereign securities, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

This refers to issues of the bonds 26219RMFS, 26226RMFS, and 26207RMFS, the press service said. The ministry informed about the registration of three additional issues of fixed-coupon bonds on January 29.

"The mentioned additional issues will be offered in limited amounts for the purpose of increasing the liquidity of short-term issues of government securities of the Russian Federation, in view of numerous requests from players in the Russian debt market, and to ensure diversification of offered OFZ bonds as regards the timeframe," the press service noted.

The Russian Finance Ministry does not consider the floating of these additional issues as an important borrowing source for the federal budget, the press service of the ministry said at the same time.