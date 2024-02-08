Currently there are no prerequisites for resuming grain deal — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. There are currently no prerequisites for resuming the grain deal, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"At the moment, there are no prerequisites for renewing the grain deal in the form it was proposed and not implemented with respect to Russia, thus we do not see any grounds or prerequisites for this," he said.

The grain deal ended on July 17, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly stated that the West exported the lion's share of Ukrainian grain to their states, while the main goal of the deal was to ship grain to countries in need, which was not done.