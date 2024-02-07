Russia’s public catering turnover up 12.3% YOY in 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The turnover of public catering establishments in Russia gained 12.3% year on year in 2023 to 2.83 trillion rubles ($31 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

The turnover had an uptick by 10.2% in annual terms to 275.8 bln rubles ($3 bln) in last December, the statistical agency reported.

The public catering turnover under the Rosstat methodology comprises revenues of restaurants, cafes, bars, and the turnover of certain other business, for example, public catering providers for social institutions or for banquet servicing.