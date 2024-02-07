South Korea issues individual permits for ferry routes to Russia, Japan

SEOUL, February 7. /TASS/. South Korean authorities issued two different licenses for operation of the ferry route between South Korea’s Donghae and Vladivostok and also between Donghae and Japan’s Sakaiminato, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea told TASS.

The Eastern Dream ferry provided weekly service en route Vladivostok - Donghae - Sakaiminato from 2009 to 2019. There will be two individual voyages now, the ministry informed.

The license for the ferry voyages between Donghae and Sakaiminato once per week was granted on January 31. "Accordingly, since the license for the route to Vladivostok is a separate authorization, the ship operating company [DuWon Shipping] confirmed that the ferry between Vladivostok and Donghae will make voyages in accordance with the schedule without failures," the ministry noted.

According to the schedule, the ferry will sail from Donghae on Tuesday, reach Vladivostok on Wednesday, and return to the South Korean port on Friday.