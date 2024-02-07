Russian Post suspends ground deliveries to Europe for two months

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Post is temporarily delivering parcels to 24 European countries only by air, according to a corresponding notice that appeared on the postal service’s website.

"Ground delivery of parcels to Europe will resume in the next two months. The temporary change in delivery is due to bureaucratic difficulties in processing land cross-border transportation in the European direction," Russian Post told TASS.

The postal service’s website lists specific countries - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden and Estonia.

Meanwhile, Russian Post continues to deliver parcels by air. Air delivery times are traditionally shorter than for ground delivery, the company assured. Currently, Russian Post delivers items to more than 130 countries around the world.