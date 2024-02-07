Russian airplanes to be globally competitive, Putin says

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian airplanes should meet all quality, comfort and safety requirements and be globally competitive, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Cabinet members.

"I would like to stress once again, Russian aircraft must conform to all quality, comfort and safety requirements, be indeed globally competitive as regards their performance characteristics, and their handover to airlines should be within the agreed timeframe, without setbacks and delays," the President said.

"These airplanes are in need for the aviation sector, required by our citizens, and required by the economy," the Russian leader stressed.