Russian stocks up as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index edged up by 0.07% to 3,240.57 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.25% to 1,121.8 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.09% at 3,241.18 points, while the RTS was up by 0.27% at 1,122.01 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.22% at 91.02 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.02% at 98.01 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.09% at 12.636 rubles.