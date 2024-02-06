Russian stock indices mixed as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Tuesday

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics by the end of the trading on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

At the end of the day, the MOEX increased by 0.36% to 3,237.78 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index decreased by 0.42% to 1,119.01 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate rose by 0.098%, to 12.64 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble went up by 0.64% to 91.22 rubles, the euro-to-ruble added 0.95% and reached 97.99 rubles.

Oil prices have moved above $78 per barrel Brent, but the recovery is fragile.

"Commodity prices are constrained by the strengthening of the global dollar - the DXY index reached 104.5 points after the publication of an unexpectedly strong labor market report in January," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

The external market background has improved, Chinese stock indices showed a strong recovery, and European stock market was also trading in the green.

On Tuesday, the growth leaders on the stock market were shares of the PIK construction group (+4%). The leaders of the decline were shares of Severstal (-1.4%).

According to a forecast by BCS world of investments, on February 7, the MOEX index will be between 3,150 and 3,250 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will within the range of 88.5 and 91.5 rubles. Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX index may still remain in the range of 3,200-3,300 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will show dynamics in the range of 90-92 rubles, the euro-to-ruble - in the range of 97-99 rubles, yuan-to-ruble - in the range of 12.3 - 12.8 rubles.