Qatar predicts gas market deficit in 2025-2030

GOA /India/, February 6. /TASS/. Gas will be the most in-demand resource in the world, but from 2025 to 2030 there may be a shortage on the world market, according to Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi.

He noted that gas will be the most in-demand resource and that from 2025 to 2030 there will be a gas shortage around the world.

The minister also stated that Europe refusing gas from Russia following the launch of a special military operation in Ukraine had a detrimental influence on the market and resulted in changes in supply chains in the gas industry. In addition, according to Al Kaabi, sudden changes in gas prices, both upward and downward, against the backdrop of changes in supply directions, are also harmful for the market.