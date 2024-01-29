54.27 carat diamond unearthed in Archangelsk Region

ARCHANGELSK, January 29. /TASS/. The first in 2024 particularly large jewelry grade diamond was found at the Grib mine in the Archangelsk Region, AGD Diamonds says on its website.

"The exclusive jewelry grade diamond with the weight of 54.27 carats was unearthed in late January at the V. Grip mining and concentration plant. This is the first large diamond mined by company specialists and the 43rd in the line of unique particularly large diamonds found at the mining and concentration plant from the start of commercial development," AGD Diamonds said.

The diamond has the octahedron form and sound jewelry quality, the diamond miner’s press service told TASS. It is transparent and has a light lemon yellow hint. "We will definitely give a name to it; we name all large diamonds," the press service added.

The V. Grib diamond mine is the fourth in Russia and the seventh globally in terms of reserves.