Further tightening of sanctions against Russian energy complex possible — minister

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia’s fuel and energy complex may be tightened in the future, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS, adding that the sector is ready for all challenges.

"We understand that the challenges of 2023 will persist, and they may even be tightened in some areas," he said, adding that "non-market competition, technical restrictions, sanctions, financial, logistical restrictions regarding equipment that has not been localized in Russia yet," are among the main challenges.

That said, the sector is ready for the upcoming possible challenges, the minister noted. "We know that other packages of sanctions with other restrictions are being readied or will be readied as well. Our main task is <…> to ensure sustainable work of the country’s fuel and energy complex to provide energy to our consumers. We are ready for all challenges," he said.