MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak does not know whether technical issues on Angola’s withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+ have been solved.

"I have heard only the statements. I do not know whether these issues were resolved technically or not. You should check it out with OPEC," he told reporters when asked if Angola had pulled out of the OPEC+ deal.

"By the way, we have a voluntary, but not written, agreement," Novak added.