Russia reduced import dependence in fuel and energy sectors from 67% to 38% — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Over the past 10 years, Russia has managed to reduce import dependence in fuel and energy sectors from 67% to 38% at the end of last year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"We continue to pay special attention to import substitution in the energy sectors. Over the past 10 years, the import dependence of fuel and energy sectors has decreased from 67 to 38% at the end of last year," he wrote.

According to him, in 2015, the share of imports in energy and oil and gas engineering reached about 30% and 55%, respectively. Today, the country provides the majority of the Russian market, the share of imports is about 18% and 35%, respectively.

"Russian energy companies note the high quality of our equipment and developments at a favorable price," he noted.

In addition, the development of production of high-power gas turbines continues. It is expected that the first serial high-power gas turbine GTD-110M will be launched in the Krasnodar region as early as 2024.

Russian machine-building plants are also ready to start producing the required equipment for coal mining. Technical specifications for 78 pieces of mining equipment have been prepared, he noted.

Particular attention is also paid to the development and implementation of Russian software at fuel and energy enterprises.