Elga to commission Pacific Railway in 2025 — company

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Elga plans to put the Pacific Railway into operation in 2025, the coal mining company said.

"Proactive construction is underway since 2021. Full commissioning will be in 2025; we plan to make a pilot route in the fourth quarter of 2024, approximately in September - October," Elga Board Member Vadim Bugaev said.

The company informed earlier that it had already built 350 km from planned 531 km of the Pacific Railway. The railway will make it possible to export coal from the Elginskoe deposit to countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.