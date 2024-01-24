Russian stock indices showing moderate growth as trading on Moscow Exchange starts

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. At the beginning of trading on the Moscoe Exchange the MOEX index edged up by 0.03% to 3,176.59 points, the RTS index went up by 0.43% to 1,135 points, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index amounted to 3,179.5 points (+0.12%), the RTS index reached 1,136.44 points (+0.56%).

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble rate amounted to 88.13 rubles (-0.64%), the euro-to-ruble rate dropped by 0.13% to 95.83 rubles. The yuan-to-ruble rate was 12,249 rubles (-0.23%).