{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s exports of dairy products up 18% in 2023 — expert

Russian dairy products are supplied to around 60 countries, with almost three quarters of local enterprises exporting their production

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of dairy products increased by 18% in 2023 compared with the previous year, director general of the National Union of Dairy Producers (Soyuzmoloko) Artyom Belov said.

"The growth of consumption and export has been turning into a serious driver of the domestic market in recent several years, particularly in 2023. According to our estimations, consumption rose by around 5% last year, while exports grew by 18%," he told a forum.

"The fact that we started exporting goods demanded on the global market, exchange commodities, is a very important trend. For example, supplies of powdered skim milk climbed almost five-fold, while powdered whey - almost three-fold," Belov added.

Russian dairy products are supplied to around 60 countries, with almost three quarters of local enterprises exporting their production, director of the Russian Agriculture Ministry’s department Vladimir Skvortsov said.

"Russia traditionally supplies (dairy products - TASS) to CIS and post-Soviet countries, though last year we actively entered the international market, for example, Algeria, which is the world’s second-biggest consumer of this production," Skvortsov said.

Tags
Trade & Cooperation
Inflation reach 7.42% in 2023 — Bank of Russia
The price growth rate remains high for a wide range of goods and services for the sixth month in succession, the regulator noted
Read more
Kremlin accepts Argentina's decision not to join BRICS with regret
Dmitry Peskov noted that the line of countries wishing to associate with BRICS is quite long
Read more
Diplomat sees Zelensky's decree as basis for protecting Russians on historical lands
According to Rodion Miroshnik, it was important to raise the issue of practical responsibility of the Kiev regime that violated international law
Read more
Russia proposes creating unmanned vehicle productions abroad
Rosoboronexport will also offer the construction of service centers of regional and local level to overhaul and maintain unmanned complexes of various producers
Read more
Armenia says it resolved some issues with Russian defense companies over weapons
According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, "a number of issues remain open"
Read more
Russia’s response to 13th package of EU sanctions to follow — MFA
Earlier, the media reported that potential sanctions planned to be approved by February 24, were discussed at a meeting of the EU committee of permanent representatives
Read more
US’ 'toxic' reaction validates Moscow’s position on strategic stability — Russian MFA
"We will continue to be steadfastly guided by the principled approaches outlined by [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Zelensky asks for peace talks, while US tries to keep Ukraine war going — congresswoman
The congresswoman commented on X on a recent report in The New York Times saying that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky called for peace, but not for more weapons "for new offenses," in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Read more
Russia’s State Duma wants French parliament to probe into its mercenaries in Ukraine
Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced plans to issue such an appeal to the French parliament, pointing to the fact that mercenarism is prohibited in France
Read more
Slovak authorities restore cultural cooperation with Russia, Belarus — newspaper
In March of 2022, the Ministry of Culture of Slovakia banned contacts and cooperation with Russia and Belarus
Read more
Putin breaks ahead of Russia’s presidential hopefuls to submit required voter signatures
Earlier, Vladimir Putin’s election campaigners said that more than 2.5 mln signatures had been gathered across all 89 Russian regions
Read more
Unfriendly forces try to disrupt major events in Russia — deputy foreign minister
Alexander Pankin noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry would furnish diplomatic support to counteract the influence of external forces with regard to the Eurasian Women's Forum, to be held in St. Petersburg in 2024
Read more
State Duma set to discuss global appeal over Ukraine's attack on civilians
Twenty-eight people were killed and many more, including children, were wounded as a result of the attack
Read more
Russian foreign ministry blames Paris for death of French mercenaries in Kharkov
The ministry hopes "that the people of France will ultimately learn the truth about the actual scope of France’s involvement in the conflict"
Read more
No plans for special statement on Ukrainian attack on Donetsk, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that, "today, the hearts of people from across the country go out to Donbass residents and those who lost their loved ones in this heinous terrorist attack"
Read more
Jet crash survivor in Afghanistan reaches village, asks for help by means of body language
According to the Afghanistan International television channel, the aircraft crashed in a remote area in the Badakhshan Province located a several hours’ drive from the administrative center
Read more
Hungary dissents from EU move to allocate 5 bln euros in military aid to Kiev — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister believes "the last few days and weeks have repeatedly proven this war to have no solution on the battlefield and that only the death toll and the scale of destruction are growing"
Read more
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk market — Union of Old Believers chief
"Pope Francis strongly condemns the strikes on Donetsk and strongly calls for talks," Leonid Sevastyanov, chairman of the World Union of Old Believers, said, adding that the pontiff thinks that conflict in Ukraine has reached a deadlock
Read more
Historical experience shows Ukrainians’ only choice is in turn toward Russia — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk added that Kiev’s Western patrons had invested billions of dollars in brainwashing Ukrainians to make them stop considering the Russian people as a brotherly nation
Read more
Russian commandos reportedly seize two men responsible for torture of POWs in Ukraine
According to deputy chairman of the State Duma’s committee Vladimir Shamanov, both men were from a group of fans of a local football club
Read more
Hungary opposes 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Foreign Minister
"The previous twelve packages of sanctions had greater effect for the European than for the Russian economy and did not bring peace closer" in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Russian air defense systems shoot down two Ukrainian missiles near Crimea’s western coast
An attempt of a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime using air-launched guided missiles targeting the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted
Read more
'Millions of rounds of ammunition' being seized from population — Ukrainian police chief
Ivan Vygovsky emphasized that weapons that were distributed to the people in February 2022 were not being seized at the moment
Read more
EU working on 20 bln euro military aid plan for Kiev — WSJ
"EU officials said member states will begin formal discussions of the plan in coming days and the proposal is likely to be discussed by EU leaders at their Feb. 1 summit," The Wall Street Journal writes
Read more
Switzerland lost its legitimacy as impartial international platform — Russian ambassador
Swiss diplomacy joined the doomed initiative, agreeing to Kiev's invitation to hold a conference on Ukraine based on Vladimir Zelensky's so-called "peace formula," which ignores Moscow's stance, the diplomat said
Read more
No more trust toward West for failing to stop Gaza tragedy — Erdogan
The Turkish leader said Ankara was exerting great efforts for the sake of ending various conflicts, recalling the Istanbul talks on a settlement in Ukraine in March 2022
Read more
UN secretary general condemn Ukraine’s shelling attack on Donetsk
Antonio Guterres strongly condemns all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure
Read more
West insists on delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza through Ashdod port — NYT
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly stated that the capacity of the Kerem Shalom and Rafah checkpoints is not enough to meet the needs of the population of the Palestinian enclave and solve the humanitarian catastrophe
Read more
Israel destroyed over 70% of buildings in Gaza Strip — Palestinian Foreign Ministry
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that during over 100 days, Israeli troops killed about 10,000 children
Read more
Israel rejects idea of ceasefire in exchange for return of hostages — TV
According to the media, US, Qatari and Egyptian officials continue to push for an agreement that would free the captives remaining in Gaza
Read more
Zelensky signs decree on Russian lands allegedly historically inhabited by Ukrainians
Vladimir Zelensky argued that this measure was a move to restore "the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future"
Read more
Russia, Iran to sign strategic partnership treaty soon — Russian diplomat
Zamir Kabulov noted that it is too early to say when exactly the treaty will be signed but it is far enough along that any preliminary meetings before the signing are not needed
Read more
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan not owned by Indian company — ministry
It is a Moroccan registered small aircraftб the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India reported
Read more
Donetsk leader slams France for hypocritical stance on presence of mercenaries in Donbass
"They will deny and dismiss it all, but once they get the chance, they will say that this was the plan all along," Denis Pushilin noted
Read more
Lavrov arrives in New York to participate in UN Security Council meetings
According to a TASS correspondent, the minister's plane flew from Moscow to the United States via the northern route, bypassing unfriendly nations, in 12 hours 45 minutes
Read more
Musk says he will not vote for Biden in presidential election
The billionaire commented on his interview with CNBC, published in May last year, when Musk said that he voted for Biden in the 2020 elections
Read more
Russia says its forces repelled nine Ukrainian attack in Kupyansk area over past day
The Defense Ministry reported that the enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past day were up to 180 personnel, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and six motor vehicles
Read more
Death toll from airstrikes on Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip rises to 12
Al Jazeera reported that three small children and a woman were among the victims of the incident
Read more
Those responsible for terror attack on Donetsk will be punished - Russian foreign ministry
Russia’s Investigative Committee has begun a probe into this crim
Read more
Belarus to consider aggression against its allies as aggression against itself
The new Military Doctrine will have a special chapter summing up "all the provisions from international agreements we have ratified with our allies, including within international organizations," Artyom Butorin, spokesman for the Belarusian Army’s General Staff, said
Read more
KTRV increases missile range to 310 km, payload to 800 kg
"We have made the missile cheaper and doubled the firepower," Boris Obnosov said
Read more
No long-term future for Ukrainian refugees in Germany, co-chair of AfD party says
Germany has received about one million Ukrainian citizens as refugees
Read more
Israel delivers series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
A launch post and an observation post belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Markaba in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
US, Egypt, Qatar promoting new deal on hostage release in Gaza — newspaper
According to The Wall Street Journal, the new deal envisages the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip that is to be followed by a complete ceasefire in the enclave
Read more
Russia has no idea how Trump may resolve conflict in Ukraine — Kremlin
Donald Trump has repeatedly said that should he win the US presidential election, he would manage to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours
Read more
Indian jet flying to Moscow crashes on Afghan territory - agency
The aircraft owned by an Indian company crashed in the province of Badakhshan due to technical fault, the Aamaj News agency reported
Read more
Israel not to end operation in Gaza in exchange for hostage release — PM
According to the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, only complete victory in the Gaza Strip will ensure Hamas’ extermination and the return of Israeli hostages
Read more
Number of killed in Donetsk market shelling up to 25
At least 20 people were injured, including two kids
Read more
Kremlin condemns Kiev’s deadly attack on Donetsk market as 'monstrous act of terrorism'
Dmitry Peskov stressed that "indiscriminate weapons are being used, which caused casualties on such a scope"
Read more
Russia inflicts defeat to Ukrainian National Guard’s brigade in Zaporozhye area
The enemy lost over 30 troops, two cars and a D-20 howitzer, the ministry said
Read more
Novatek-Ust-Luga technical process halted following fire
According to preliminary information, it was caused by an external action
Read more
Foreign ministers from 27 EU nations to discuss aid to Ukraine, Middle East settlement
According to the diplomat, the EU countries' foreign ministers plan to negotiate with the foreign ministers of both sides to achieve a political settlement in the dispute between Israel and Palestine
Read more
Death toll from Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk up to 27
Twenty-five more, including two teenagers, received various wounds, head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Russian defensive lines increase survivability 5-6 times
Over 3,600 kilometers of trenches, 150,000 dugouts and hardware shelters, over 45,000 bunkers and 12,000 reinforced concrete erections were made by the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive
Read more
Deputy Speaker of Slovak Parliament accuses NATO of inciting conflict in Ukraine
Lubos Blaha supported the position on the situation in Ukraine of the Prime Minister of Slovakia and his party leader Robert Fico
Read more
Landmines in ZNPP area necessary for protection against sabotage — Russian envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov pointed out that the IAEA staff first noticed the landmines last summer
Read more
Turkey expects Putin’s potential visit on February 12 — newspaper
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may visit Turkey on January 24
Read more
Ukrainian forces fired 210 rounds of ammunition across Donetsk People's Republic over day
The attacks killed 28 individuals and injured an additional 30 people
Read more
Russia fuming at OSCE’s lack of reaction to Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk — mission
There should be no place for "OSCE bureaucrats who have forgotten the principles of impartiality and competence and who are openly complicit in crimes against Russia’s civilian population" within this structure, the mission stressed
Read more
Russia ranked world’s second largest military power — GFP
More than 60 individual criteria were factored into the rankings, including the number of military troops, financial and logistics capabilities, as 145 world powers were considered
Read more
EU trained 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers, provided 30 bln euros in weapons so far — Borrell
The top EU diplomat said the conflict helped strengthen "transatlantic unity"
Read more
Press review: NATO drills to rehearse war on Russia and Netanyahu nixes Palestinian state
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 22nd
Read more
Moldovan authorities to close over half of 38 Ukrainian refugee centers
According to Moldovan Minister of Labor and Social Protection Alexei Buzu, this will enable Ukrainian refugees to adjust to the country faster
Read more
Germany expects to train around 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel in 2024
This figure can also be increased if necessary, Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the working group responsible for coordinating aid to Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense told Welt am Sonntag newspaper
Read more
Russian Railways to bar attendants from removing pets from trains
Earlier, a cat named Twix was found dead after being thrown off a train by an attendant
Read more
Ukraine lost over 300,000 servicemen as dead — former Pentagon advisor
"These attacks have utterly bled Ukraine white," he said
Read more
Gas prices continue to fall in Europe due to renewable energy
Bloomberg attributed the occurrence to record gas reserves, broad investment in renewable energy, and slow economic growth, which limits energy demand in large industrialized countries
Read more
Technical fault сauses private jet crash in Afghanistan - operative services
Read more
Houthis promise not to attack Russian, Chinese, German ships in Red Sea
According to the media, the Houthi official said that the rebel movement would expand its military actions after the United States and United Kingdom’s strikes on targets in Yemen
Read more
US focused on forming servile colonial administration in Ukraine, Russian intel chief says
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the US has demanded that the Ukrainian president "should on one pretext or another dismiss senior officials who have lost the White House’s trust"
Read more
Ukrainian woman kills German host after refusing to move out, Bild reports
The woman refused to move out and stayed for almost a year, also insisting that the man register her in his apartment
Read more
Draft message over French mercenaries’ role in Kiev’s crimes submitted to Duma
The legislators note that Ukraine, through the efforts of Western Russophobes, has turned "not only into an obedient tool of anti-Russian policies, but also into a large-scale military training ground"
Read more
New Wildberries hub to be opened in 2-3 weeks in St. Petersburg — official
Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov added that logistics is being restructured to deliver orders to clients within the same timeframe as before
Read more
Russia could win ‘in a matter of weeks’ unless US provides more aid to Ukraine — TV
The US officials’ message was that a Russian victory "will reverberate around the world," prompting other countries to rethink their relations with Washington
Read more
Aircraft missing in Afghanistan performed medical evacuation of Russian citizen
She was accompanied by her husband
Read more
Russia-China-Iran-Pakistan meeting on Afghanistan may take place late January — envoy
Zamir Kabulov stressed that the exchange of strikes between Iran and Pakistan would not affect the preparations
Read more
Russia promotes Klavesin underwater craft abroad
Klavesin-1RE surveys seabed by a sonar and selects objects for detailed study onboard the carrier vessel
Read more
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Read more
Fire reported at industrial facility in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region
Air defenses were active in the area on Sunday
Read more
Over 2,800 children evacuated from Russia’s Belgorod Region amid Ukrainian attacks
The Ukrainian armed forces fired two rockets armed with cluster munitions and Czech-made multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at downtown Belgorod on December 30
Read more
Israeli Air Force jets deliver more strikes on Hezbollah outposts in south of Lebanon
The IDF’s press office also announced that a projectile was launched earlier this weekend from the territory of Lebanon in the direction of Israel
Read more
Russia ramps up production of all types of weapons — official
Dmitry Medvedev addressed Russia's opponents and advised them not to hope that the country would run out of armaments
Read more
Russian forces hit over 100 Ukrainian forces targets in Krasny Liman direction over day
Enemy losses included up to 80 military troops, three vehicles, and a D-20 artillery piece
Read more
Envoys of Iran, Pakistan to return to their posts by January 26 — statement
"At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will undertake a visit to Pakistan on January 29, 2024," the statement reads
Read more
Day of mourning declared in DPR on January 22 after Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk
As a result, 25 people were killed and 25 more were wounded
Read more
Fire breaks out at Russia’s Novatek gas producer terminal in Leningrad Region
A high alert regime has been introduced in the Kingisepp district
Read more
Russian aircraft begin patrolling Syria-Israel disengagement line — military
Commenting on the situation in Syria, the Russian official said that three attacks on Syrian pro-government forces had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Gas price in Europe below $300 per 1,000 cubic meters first time since July 31, 2023
Gas prices in Europe are falling amid record gas reserves and weak economic growth that is limiting energy demand in large industrial nations
Read more
UN human rights structures must respond to shelling of Donetsk — official
"We urge UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and his Office not to allow such atrocities to go unnoticed, to publicly react to this act of pure barbarism," Gennady Gatilov said
Read more
Donetsk market shelling leaves 13 people killed
Donetsk People’s Republic Head Denis Pushilin said that another 10 were injured
Read more
Kiev incites ethnic conflicts among Russian teens via Telegram channels — deputy speaker
Anna Kuznetsova also noted that the Security Service of Ukraine creates protest movement cells among Russian minors
Read more
Four people survive plane crash in Afghanistan — Taliban ministry of transport
Four people, including the pilot, are alive, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) ministry of transport and aviation said
Read more
Turkish top diplomat Fidan holds talks with Hamas chief’s spokesman — diplomatic source
"During the meeting, they discussed a possible and soonest implementation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ways to increase humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and the settlement of the conflict based on the formation of two states to reach the lasting peace," the source added
Read more
Russian armed forces free Krakhmalnoye in Kharkov Region in Kupyansk area — top brass
Russia’s armed forced have freed the settlement of Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia installs 1.5 million dragon’s teeth along contact line
The military engineers built up defensive lines with trenches, minefields and shelters
Read more
US nuclear weapons 'dangerously out of date,’ senators warn
Roger Wicker and Debra Fischer said that the safety of the country depends on funding and timely deployment of the Sentinel ICBM
Read more
Putin, el-Sisi to attend concrete pouring ceremony at El-Dabaa NPP on January 23 — Kremlin
As previously reported, it will mark the end of the preparatory period and the transition to the main stage of capital construction of all units of the plant
Read more
Russia inflicts defeat to foreign mercenaries’ temporary deployment site in DPR
Missile forces and artillery, drones of battlegroups of the Russian armed forces have destroyed an ammunition depot of the 31st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Russian forces eliminate ammunition depot of Ukraine’s 31st mechanized brigade - top brass
Read more
Florida Governor DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump
"It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he said
Read more
Bern not seeking contact with Moscow over potential peace conference on Ukraine — envoy
"No contact with Russia is being sought, while any get-togethers on Zelensky’s `peace formula’ are simply irrelevant," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed
Read more