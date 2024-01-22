Serial production of 5G base stations in Russia to be launched in 2025-2026, minister says

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia may start serial production of base stations supporting the 5G communication format in 2025-2026, Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev said in an interview with the Soloviev Live television channel.

"The first base station is already in place. However, I believe the serial [production will start] in 2025-2026. This will be serial production that time in volumes enabling operators to develop their networks on the basis of their needs," the minister said.

These base stations will support the 5G communication format in particular, Shadaev said. The industry is closing the gap with the rollout and development of this technology with the shortest possible timeline, he added.