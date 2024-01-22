Artistic, educational program about Arctic due in Moscow

TASS, January 22. /TASS/. An artistic and educational project, Explorer and Artist: Arts in Expedition, will open in Moscow's Zaryadye Park. The project will feature several exhibitions and an educational program, press service of the Norilsk Nickel Company, supporting the event, told TASS.

"A big artistic and educational project Explorer and Artist: Arts in Expedition is about to begin in the Zaryadye Park. The opening will be on January 26, and from January 27 the exhibition will be open for everyone. The project is about the Russian Arctic studies. It is the first systematic attempt to review through cultural context and artistic images the scientific research in the Arctic, where Norilsk Nickel's assets are operating. <...> The project is interdisciplinary and cross-cultural, it includes several exhibitions, as well as an educational program. It presents the phenomenon of an artist - a researcher and a scientist - who are using visual tools in scientific analysis," the press service said in a release.

The project focuses on expeditions to the Russian Arctic over recent 400 years. "The project is timed to the end of the second year of the Great Scientific Expedition - a joint work of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch and of Norilsk Nickel. The studies of the fragile ecosystems were conducted in the Krasnoyarsk Region, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal region, as well as on a segment of the Northern Sea Route and at areas of ports on the Yenisei River. In terms of the scale, studies of the kind have not been organized in this country over the entire post-Soviet period," the press service said.

The exhibits come from several museums in Arkhangelsk, Krasnoyarsk ,Taymyr, Norilsk and others. In addition to the Zaryadye Park, the exposition will use several other venues in Moscow. "The Old English Court Museum at the Zaryadye Park will be a space to demonstrate material and artistic evidence of how first Russian explorers wintered in the Arctic in the 17th century - the objects were discovered not so long ago in the Yenisei lower reaches, near Dudinka. There, visitors will see works by Arctic explorers - artists. <...> The Darwin Museum will exhibit a collection of diaries and field drawings from the expeditions of scientists, zoologists and ecologists, who have recorded the unique biodiversity over the transformation process. The Stroganov Arts and Industry University will invite to an exhibition of works by students and graduates," the press service added.

Explorer and Artist: Arts in Expedition is a joint exhibition project of the Zaryadye Park, the Darwin Museum, the Stroganov Arts and Industry University and the Norilsk Nickel Company.