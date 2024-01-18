Uralchem signs memorandum for supply of fertilizers to China

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Uralchem Group and Xinjiang Golden Pomegranate Agricultural Import and Export Co. LTD, a Chinese importer of mineral fertilizers, have signed a memorandum of understanding for supply of 600,000 tons of fertilizers to China within three years, the Russian company reported.

"The memorandum reflects the parties’ intentions to supply monoammonium phosphate (MAP) and compound (NPK) fertilizers to China in 2024-2026. The total volume of such supplies is expected to reach 600,000 tons in three years. The cargoes will be carried by rail," the report said.

China is a strategic partner for Uralchem, CEO of the company Dmitry Konyaev said, adding that it intends to further expand cooperation.

"In addition to shipments by sea, we deliver our products to China by railway, which gives us a unique advantage in supplying the areas of China located deeper inland," he was quoted as saying.