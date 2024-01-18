Green Arctic volunteers plan ecology expeditions to Cape Kamenny, Ingilor Park

TASS, January 18. The Green Arctic's volunteers in the current year will participate in two expeditions - to Cape Kamenny and to the Ingilor Nature Park. They will clean up the territories and will educate the local residents, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous regions' governmental press service said.

"The Green Arctic volunteers will go on expeditions to Cape Kamenny and to the Ingilor Nature Park," the press service said. "This year, the movement will organize five cleanup and educational missions."

The expeditions, due in summer, will feature about 20 volunteers. Applications may be filed from March, and the training of volunteers will end in May. During a two-week expedition to Cape Kamenny the volunteers will clean up the area, dismantle dilapidated buildings and will deliver ecology lectures to local residents. In the Ingilor Nature Park they will dismantle dilapidated buildings and will collect solid waste.

In 2024, the organization will continue the Ecology Inside educational regional project, under which in the previous year the volunteers removed 250 tons of bulky waste and cleaned 45 hectares of territory. The missions featured 200 teenagers from 10 municipalities.

Since 2012, the Green Arctic volunteers, supported by the regional government and Gazprom Neft, have been conducting environmental expeditions to clean up Arctic islands. Over 10 years, they have participated in 20 expeditions, where 400 volunteers have removed 2,518 tons of scrap metal, and cleaned up fully the Bely and the Vilkitsky Islands (in the Kara Sea).