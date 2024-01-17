Sanctions not affecting Russian gas supplies to Austria — OMV

VIENNA, January 17. /TASS/. OMV is going to honor its obligations within the framework of the long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom, CEO of the Austrian oil and gas producer Alfred Stern said in an interview with the Presse newspaper.

"OMV is always acting with adherence to sanctions and law. Sanctions do not affect our gas supplies from Russia and OMV will certainly honor its contractual commitments. All gas supply contracts are known to be linked to Take or Pay commitments that cannot be groundlessly ignored by OMV," the chief executive said.

"A serious measure, such as a unilateral exit from long-term relationship on supplies, should meet current legislation and correspond to obvious OMV’s interests," Stern noted.

The agreement on renewal of Russian gas supplies to Austria until 2040 was signed in June 2018 between Gazprom Export and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH.