Russia's GDP growth in 2023 may surpass 3.5% — Putin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with the government that the growth of Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) based on the results of the previous year may surpass 3.5%.

The head of state said that the night before he discussed the economic situation with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. According to him, the Prime Minister "believes that the country's GDP growth rate that we are talking about now is 3.5%. In fact, with more careful calculation, it may turn out to be a little higher."

The President stated that GDP growth is driven mostly by consumer and investment domestic demand. In addition, "industrial production, construction, agriculture, and tourism showed good performance," Putin stated.