Russia, Iran make progress in forming common payment system

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have made progress in developing a payment system for external economic transactions, Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

"We have ties with Iran on various levels, including the economy. We have made headway in establishing a payment system between Russia and Iran for external economic transactions. You can learn something from almost any country. Smart people always learn from the experiences of others. For example, Iran interests us in a variety of ways," he stated.

In May 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow and Tehran had agreed to shift to the highest possible level of mutual settlements in national currencies, adding that the countries were discussing connection of the payment systems Mir and Shetab (Iran’s payment system), as well as the work of national systems for financial message transfer.