Inflation in Russia slowing down to 0.13%

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia totaled 0.13% in the period from January 10 to 15, 2024, the Russian Federal Statistical Service (Rosstat) says.

Inflation was 0.26% from January 1 to 9. Consumer prices in Russia hiked by 0.39% since early January.

In annual terms, inflation was 7.45% as of January 15, 2024.

According to statistics, prices gained 3% for cucumbers, 2% for tomatoes, 1.9% for white cabbage, 1.7% for beet, 1.5% for bananas, and 1.4% for potatoes in the reporting period.

Prices dropped by 0.9% for chicken meat, 0.3% for millet, and 0.2% for pork, sausages, chicken eggs, and pasta.