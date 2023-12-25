Investments in foreign securities in Russia decrease by $4 bln since February 2022

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Since February 2022, Russian investors have reduced investments in foreign securities from $7 billion to $3 billion, head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said in an interview with RBC.

"By February last year, our investors held foreign securities worth almost $7 billion. As of November of this year, a little more than $3 billion remained. That is, during this time people have significantly reduced investments in foreign securities. Now 80 % of holders of foreign securities 80% are qualified investors," she said.

The head of the regulator noted that there are risks of investing in foreign securities even through the infrastructure of friendly countries.

"We warned about them and obliged brokers to inform clients about such risks. When you work in a Russian jurisdiction it is one thing, another thing is if you take on the risks of a foreign jurisdiction. We see that our fears were not groundless, because many investors who owned foreign securities through the infrastructure of friendly countries encountered problems. Now, due to the risk of secondary sanctions, these entities carry out lengthy compliance procedures," Nabiullina said.