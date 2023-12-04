Europe’s LNG imports in November up to highest level in six months

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. LNG supplies from European terminals to the EU’s gas transport system in November rose to the highest level in the past half a year, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Europe’s LNG imports surged in November after falling in the previous month as they amounted to 11.61 bln cubic meters, up by 16% month-on-month, and down by 2% year-on-year. This is the highest level for November since records started. That said, liquified gas flows from terminals were also the highest after this May when they surpassed 12 bln cubic meters.

LNG supplies from terminals to the European gas transport system totaled around 118.5 bln cubic meters in 11M 2023, up by 1.5% year-on-year.

The share of LNG has been the largest among sources of gas supplies to Europe in 2023, reaching 40%, according to data provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of November 29. The second-largest share of 29% is held by gas supplies from North Sea (mainly Norway’s gas), followed by supplies from North Africa (12%).

The share of gas supplies from the East (Russian gas, gas supplies from Ukraine, as well as withdrawal of their gas from Ukrainian underground storage facilities by European companies), has increased to 9.4%, which is higher than supplies from the UK (6%).