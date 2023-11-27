Putin wants 'careful' approach to softening monetary policy

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Any attempt to soften monetary policy should not be taken lightly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with VTB CEO Andrey Kostin.

The bank head expressed hope during the meeting that the Bank of Russia’s key rate hike and lending restrictions would be temporary measures and the regulator would subsequently make monetary policy "less tough and probably even better - softer."

"We need to be very careful with any softening," Putin noted in response.

"We understand," Kostin replied.

On October 27, the Central Bank of Russia resolved to raise the key rate by 200 basis points immediately to 15% per annum, pointing to a significant increase in inflationary pressure.