Mikhail Somov vessel launched into water after dry docking

ARKHANGELSK, November 27. /TASS/. The Mikhail Somov research/survey vessel that ran aground near the Franz Josef Land Archipelago in July was launched into water after the dry docking, leader of the Hydrometeorology and Environment Monitoring's Northern Branch Roman Ershov told TASS.

The Mikhail Somov, used to deliver supplies to Roshydromet's remote polar stations on the Northern Sea Route. It ran aground in July 2023 and came off in August. The vessel's hull was damaged. The Mikhail Somov was taken to the dry dock in mid-September.

"The vessel has left the dock [of the Krasnaya Kuznitsa Shipyard]," Ershov said. Repairs began on September 15.

The Akademik Tryoshnikov research/survey vessel has replaced the Mikhail Somov to deliver supplies to the weather stations in the eastern part of the Russian Arctic.

Earlier, Alexey Barakov, deputy head of the hydrometeorology service's Northern Branch (Sevhydromet), said that the vessel would be berthed for the winter to get ready for navigation in 2024. According to him, in the next five years, the Mikhail Somov will continue to work actively in the Russian Arctic, delivering cargo and shifts of polar explorers to Sevhydromet's hard-to-reach stations.