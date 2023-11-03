National economy is running smoothly — Putin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The national economy is running smoothly and authorities do not give up any plans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are directing funds [to new regions - TASS] and will direct even more. The main point is that our economy is thankfully functioning rhythmically, everything is going all right," the Russian leader stressed.

"We do not change any our plans, do not drop any our plans either in the social sphere or from the standpoint of infrastructural development, and in other areas - support of the industry and security," the President noted. "We also have additional resources for development of territories," Putin added.