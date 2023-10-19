Wine exports from Georgia to Russia rise by 8.5% over three quarters

TBILISI, October 19. /TASS/. Georgia exported around 48,000 tons of wine to Russia in January-September, which is 8.5% more than the same figure in 2022, according to the data from the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

According to the department, Georgia exported 47,950 tons of wine worth $129 mln to Russia. Over nine months of last year, the same figure amounted to 44,100 tons worth $109.3 mln. The share of wine in the total volume of exports of goods to Russia amounted to 25.2%.

Meanwhile, exports of ferroalloys to Russia amounted to 36,300 tons, decreasing by 32.9%. The volume of supplies of mineral water to Russia, as well as carbonated drinks containing sugar, rose 1.5-fold to around 150,000 tons.

Imports of goods from Russia to Georgia amounted to $1.3 bln in January-September, which is 9.6% higher than the same period last year.

The National Statistics Service of Georgia reported earlier that the trade turnover between Georgia and Russia in January-September 2023 exceeded $1.8 bln, which is 9.9% more than the same period in 2022.

Russia ranks second among Georgia's top trading partners. Its share of foreign trade volume was 11.8% in the first nine months of this year. In January-September, Georgian exports to Russia totaled around $512 mln (a 10.3% increase), while imports totaled more than $1.3 bln (9.7%).

Turkey ranked first among Georgia's trading partners from January to September 2023, with counter trade exceeding $2.1 bln, 7.8% more than the same period in 2022. The United States came in third place, with a trade turnover of $1.4 bln, 56% higher than the same data from the previous year. China (more than $1.2 bln), Azerbaijan (more than $1 bln), and Armenia (more than $888 mln) follow.

Georgia's total foreign trade turnover reached around $16 bln (a 16.5% increase) from January to September of this year. Exports exceeded $4.6 bln (an increase of 12.7%), while imports exceeded $11.3 bln (an increase of 18.2%). For the first nine months of this year, the negative foreign trade balance exceeded $6.6 bln.