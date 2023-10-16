Russia, Venezuela to boost trade in national currencies

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela have reached an agreement to boost trade between the countries in national currencies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two states.

"We have agreed on increasing payments on foreign trade contracts in national currencies," he said.

Novak said earlier in an interview with TASS that the share of operations in national currencies will keep growing in the future as trade in yuan, Indian rupees, Turkish liras, Russian rubles is on the rise. Such transactions have already become ordinary for the market, he added.