Red Wings to increase number of flights between south of Russia, Israel — airline

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Red Wings Airlines will increase the number of flights between airports in southern Russia (Makhachkala and Sochi) and Tel Aviv, the airline’s press service told TASS.

"Red Wings Airlines announces an increase in the frequency of flights between Israel and airports in southern Russia: Makhachkala, Sochi. Fulfilling its obligations on previously purchased tickets, the airline continues to fully operate regular flights on the routes Moscow-Tel Aviv - Moscow (Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports). The intensive flight program will continue until the needs of citizens of the Russian Federation and other persons wishing to fly from Israel to Russia are fully satisfied," the airline noted.

Red Wings also added that the airline is working to stabilize the cost of plane tickets.

"The temporary increase in tariffs for transportation on routes from Tel Aviv to the cities of the Russian Federation stems from growth in demand, the need to reorient the fleet and the decrease/absence of passengers on routes from Russian cities to Tel Aviv. Tickets are available for purchase on the airline’s website. Red Wings has taken measures to stabilize transportation tariffs," the company said.